Sensex jumps nearly 695 points as TCS earnings drive rally
Business
Markets bounced back strongly on Friday, with the Sensex rising nearly 695 points to nearly 77,424 and Nifty was up almost 196 points at nearly 24,155.
The boost came mainly from big IT names like TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra after TCS reported solid earnings; Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra also rose on the positive sentiment.
UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints also helped lift the mood.
Rupee strengthens 15 paise, Asia rallies
It wasn't just stocks. India's rupee strengthened by 15 paise against the dollar.
Meanwhile, Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were all in the green too, riding high on upbeat global cues after a strong US market close.