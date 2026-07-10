Sensex jumps nearly 695 points as TCS earnings drive rally Business Jul 10, 2026

Markets bounced back strongly on Friday, with the Sensex rising nearly 695 points to nearly 77,424 and Nifty was up almost 196 points at nearly 24,155.

The boost came mainly from big IT names like TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra after TCS reported solid earnings; Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra also rose on the positive sentiment.

UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints also helped lift the mood.