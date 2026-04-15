Sensex jumps over 1,300 points as Nifty rises over 400
Business
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market took off, with the Sensex jumping over 1,300 points and the Nifty up more than 400 points by mid-morning.
This surge comes after a rough patch just two days ago and is mostly thanks to renewed optimism around possible U.S.-Iran negotiations.
Brent $95, gold highs, experts cautious
Falling oil prices (Brent crude dropped to $95 a barrel), gold hitting new highs, and a weaker US dollar all played their part.
Hopes for progress in U.S.-Iran talks gave investors an extra boost of confidence.
Still, experts suggest keeping an eye on key resistance levels before diving in further, so it's smart to stay cautious even as things look up.