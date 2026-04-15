Sensex jumps over 1,300 points as Nifty rises over 400 Business Apr 15, 2026

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market took off, with the Sensex jumping over 1,300 points and the Nifty up more than 400 points by mid-morning.

This surge comes after a rough patch just two days ago and is mostly thanks to renewed optimism around possible U.S.-Iran negotiations.