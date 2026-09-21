Sensex jumps over 500 points: What's behind today's rally?

Brent crude futures have eased by 2.2% to $101.6 per barrel, as investors expect a recovery in shipments from Saudi Arabia.

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, founder and CEO of HST Wealth, said, "Brent crude's retreat offers some relief, but prices remain elevated as the unresolved Middle East conflict leaves the market vulnerable to renewed flare-ups and supply disruptions."

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers on Friday after seven consecutive sessions of selling pressure, purchasing shares worth ₹599 crore.