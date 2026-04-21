Sensex jumps over 700 points: What's behind today's rally?

The Indian stock market opened on a strong note on Tuesday, with the benchmark indices witnessing a sharp rise. The BSE Sensex jumped 737 points to trade at 79,258 at around 12:20pm today. The Nifty 50 also gained momentum, rising by 198 points to trade at 24,562.

Global impact Global factors supporting Indian stock market The rally in Indian stocks was supported by global factors such as the easing of crude oil prices and hopes for geopolitical stability. The decline in oil prices comes amid fresh developments around potential peace talks between the United States and Iran. Reports suggest that Iran is considering attending negotiations, raising hopes of reduced tensions in the Middle East.

Investor activity Foreign institutional investors turn net buyers Another major factor supporting the rally is sustained buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Data from recent sessions shows that FIIs have turned net buyers, providing liquidity support to the market. This consistent inflow has helped offset volatility and strengthened investor confidence. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors showed mixed activity with selling seen in some sessions but overall participation remains steady.

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