Sensex jumps over 950 points as BSE gains nearly ₹4L/cr
Business
Big day for the Indian stock market: Sensex shot up over 950 points and Nifty sailed past 23,300 on Monday.
This rally added nearly ₹4 lakh crore to the BSE's total value.
The main drivers? Strong profits from Reliance Industries and a drop in oil prices, both giving investors a much-needed confidence boost.
Reliance posts 41% Q2 FY27 profit
Reliance shares jumped over 5% after posting a massive 41% profit jump for Q2 of fiscal 2027.
Foreign investors also got in on the action, buying up about $1.2 billion in shares recently. Hopes of a possible tax cut kept spirits high too.
However, not all sectors felt the love: Nifty Pharma struggled even as most of Dalal Street celebrated this positive turn after weeks of uncertainty.