Sensex may bounce back 1,500 points tomorrow: Here's why
Good news for investors: Indian markets and the rupee are expected to bounce back on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, after US President Donald Trump postponed military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.
His move followed some "productive conversations" to calm things down in West Asia.
The announcement gave global markets a boost: Dow futures jumped nearly 2%, oil prices dropped over 8%, and the dollar slipped against the euro.
Sensex tanked nearly 7,000 points since late February
Since late February, Indian stocks have taken an 11.6% hit thanks to rising tensions and soaring crude prices.
Sensex closed at 72,696 after falling 1,836 points on Monday, March 23, 2026.
The rupee even slid to a record low of 94 per US dollar as oil hovered around $110 a barrel.
Volatility spiked and foreign investors pulled out funds, though tech stocks like Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech managed some small gains despite the chaos.