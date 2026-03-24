Sensex may bounce back 1,500 points tomorrow: Here's why

Sensex tanked nearly 7,000 points since late February

Since late February, Indian stocks have taken an 11.6% hit thanks to rising tensions and soaring crude prices.

Sensex closed at 72,696 after falling 1,836 points on Monday, March 23, 2026.

The rupee even slid to a record low of 94 per US dollar as oil hovered around $110 a barrel.

Volatility spiked and foreign investors pulled out funds, though tech stocks like Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech managed some small gains despite the chaos.