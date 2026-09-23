Sensex, Nifty climb as crude dip offsets foreign investors selling
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Wednesday on a high note: Sensex climbed 283.66 points and Nifty was up 85.55 points.
This boost came even though foreign investors kept selling shares.
The main reason? Crude oil prices dipped, which is good news for India since it has dependence on imported energy.
Foreign investors withdrew ₹3,809.99 cr
Lower oil prices helped ease some inflation worries, but foreign investors still pulled out ₹3,809.99 crore just yesterday.
Early winners included Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel, while tech giants like TCS and Infosys slipped a bit.
Globally, Asian markets were mixed (South Korea did well but Shanghai and Hong Kong fell), and US stocks didn't all move in the same direction either.