Sensex, Nifty close at new lifetime highs

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 160 points to close at its fresh lifetime peak on Monday, driven by gains in Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong global cues and unabated foreign capital inflows. Sensex settled 166.96 points or 0.29 percent higher at 58,296.91, touching an intra-day record of 58,515.85. The NSE Nifty climbed 54.20 points or 0.31 percent to its closing record of 17,377.80.

Who were the gainers and losers?

During the session, the broader NSE Nifty touched an all-time peak of 17,429.55. HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over two percent, followed by Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, and M&M. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Markets started on positive note following Asian markets cues: Expert

"Indian markets started on a positive note following positive Asian markets cues," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. "Cues were positive as US Fed's tightening fears cool off following disappointing jobs data and Fed Chairman comments emphasizing the need for stronger jobs data before the central bank would start to unwind its massive bond-buying program," he said.

Markets continued to trade in positive zone during afternoon session

"During the afternoon session, markets continued to trade in the positive zone as traders continue to get encouragement with regular foreign capital inflows on the back of strong global cues and domestic economic activity," Solanki said. In Asia, bourses in Shanghai Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended with significant gains. Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Brent crude was trading at $72.03 per barrel

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, as they purchased shares worth Rs. 768.58 crore, as per exchange data. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.80 percent to $72.03 per barrel.