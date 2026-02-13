Sensex, Nifty close in red on February 12

The Indian stock market lost ground on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Sensex fell 476.01 points to 83,757.63, and Nifty slipped 128.55 points to close at 25,825.30—weighed down by heavy selling in information technology stocks.

IT stocks have been hit hard in 2026 IT companies have had weak performance so far in 2026, dropping about 12% year-to-date.

Big names like Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech saw their shares tumble on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

If you're following tech or investing in the sector, this is definitely one to watch.

US job numbers and foreign investment Stronger-than-expected US job numbers have made investors nervous about delays in Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Since Indian IT firms rely heavily on US clients, that uncertainty has dragged down their shares.

Still, foreign investors have kept buying into Indian markets lately—a small silver lining.