Business

Dragged by heavyweight stocks, Sensex and Nifty close in red

Written by Akash Pandey August 01, 2023 | 04:13 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 28.55 points

On Tuesday, the stock market closed on a flat note with the Sensex settling at 66,459.31 points and Nifty ending at 19,733.55 points, both down 0.1%. The broader market also traded near the flat line, while the midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 28.55 points, or 0.26%, to 10,793.95 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers were NIFTY IT, NIFTY COMMODITIES, and NIFTY METAL, gaining 1.19%, 0.7%, and 0.18%, respectively. Coal India, NTPC, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 4.84%, 3.11%, and 2.51%, respectively. Power Grid Corporation of India, Hero MotoCorp, and Apollo Hospitals emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 5.36%, 3.17%, and 2.73%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei dropping to 3,290.95 points, 20,011.12 points, and 33,476.58 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ advanced 29.37 points, or 0.21%, to 14,346.02 points.

INR goes up 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Tuesday strengthened 0.01% to settle at Rs. 82.25 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 59,281, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 74,769. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $81.31 per barrel.

Fuel prices remain unchanged

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is trading at $28,912.92, which is 1.57% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,832.16, down 1.91%. BNB and Cardano are listed at $244.87 (0.58% up) and $0.3048 (2.65% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07692, down 2.87% from yesterday.

