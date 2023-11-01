Sensex slips to 63,591 points, Nifty settles below 19,000 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex slips to 63,591 points, Nifty settles below 19,000 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:49 pm Nov 01, 202303:49 pm

Adani Enterprises, Coal India, and SBI Life Insurance were among the top stock losers

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 283.6 points, or 0.45%, to 63,591.33 points, the Nifty shed 90.45 points, or 0.48%, to 18,989.15 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 11,049.05 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PHARMA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.53%, 0.87%, and 0.35%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Sun Pharma, BPCL, and Hindalco, adding 2.54%, 2.19%, and 0.7%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Coal India, and SBI Life Insurance were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 3.37%, 2.42%, and 2.32%, respectively.

3/6

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Wednesday. While the Hang Seng and Nikkei slipped to 17,101.78 points and 31,601.65 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.14% to 3,023.08 points. In the US, NASDAQ rose 0.48%, to 12,851.24 points.

4/6

INR goes down 0.04% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.04% to end at Rs. 83.29 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 60,888, while the silver futures tumbled 0.68% to Rs. 71,185. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.7, or 0.86% to $82.12 per barrel.

5/6

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $34,486.69, up 0.15% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,805.69, up 0.11%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $224.97 (1.19% down) and $0.2878 (3.24% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06693, down 3.19% from yesterday.