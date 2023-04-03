Business

Sensex climbs to 59,106 points, Nifty settles below 17,400

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 03, 2023, 03:51 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.36% to settle at 8,497 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.19% to 59,106.44 points while the Nifty gained 0.22% to end at 17,398.05 points. The midcap indices also edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 30.95 points, or 0.36%, to settle at 8,497.75 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY REALTY led the way, gaining 1.47%, 1.05%, and 0.9%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, and Bajaj Auto, adding 3.48%, 3.07%, and 2.68%, respectively. BPCL, Adani Enterprises, and Apollo Hospital were among the top stock losers on Monday, shedding 4.11%, 1.91%, and 1.81%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.71% to 3,296.4 points, while Nikkei plunged 0.52% to 28,188.15 points. However, the Hang Seng climbed 0.04% to 20,409.18 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 1.74%, to 12,221.91 points.

INR went down 0.18% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.18% to settle at Rs. 82.33 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 59,300. However, the silver prices fell by Rs. 371, or 0.51%, to Rs. 71,847. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 5.97% to settle at $79.79 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai are unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. Mumbai too saw no changes in fuel rates as diesel and petrol continue to retail at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $28,338.13 which is 0.26% down from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 0.65% and is now selling at $1,810.30. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $313.27 (0.63% down), and $0.3994 (3.34% up), respectively. Down 4.71% from yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.07874.