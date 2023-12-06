Sensex climbs over 350 points, Nifty settles above 20,930

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex climbs over 350 points, Nifty settles above 20,930

By Pradnesh Naik 04:01 pm Dec 06, 202304:01 pm

Wipro emerged as the top-gaining stock on Wednesday, gaining 3.56%

The stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty witnessed a surge. The former jumped 0.52% to 69,653.73 points, while the latter climbed 0.40% to 20,937.70 points. Meanwhile, the midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.33% to close at 12,549.4 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

2/6

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY ENERGY emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.06%, 1.65%, and 1.53%, respectively. Wipro, LTIMindtree, and ITC emerged as the top-gaining stocks, edging up by 3.56%, 2.77%, and 2.55%, respectively. Coming to the biggest stock losers were Adani Enterprise, Eicher Motors, and Cipla, which plunged 2.55%, 2.16%, and 1.57%, respectively.

3/6

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 16,463.26 points and 33,445.9 points, respectively, while the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.11% to 2,968.93 points. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 0.18%, to 14,210.77 points.

4/6

INR soared 0.08% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.08% to Rs. 83.32 against the US Dollar. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 62,342, the silver price ended at Rs. 75,335. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.59, or 0.81% to $72.38 per barrel.

5/6

Here are today's fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $43,883.18, which is a 5.24% increase in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $2,275.16, up 3.08%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $233.55 (1.57% up) and $0.4308 (7.25% up), respectively. Up by 16.53% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1033.