Sensex plunges to 58,773 points, Nifty falls to 17,490

Aug 22, 2022

Nifty Midcap 50 goes down 2.06% to settle at 8,259.4 points.

On Monday, the stock market was in the hands of the bear as Sensex slipped 872.28 points, or 1.48%, to 58,773.87 points, while the Nifty dropped 267.75 points, or 1.53%, to 17,490.7 points. The midcap indices were also in a bearish mode as Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 170.4 points, or 2.06%, to 8,259.4 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The biggest stock gainers were TATA Consumer Products, ITC, and Coal India, which climbed 1.03%, 0.88%, and 0.53%, respectively. Among the biggest sector losers were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PSU BANK, shedding 3.07%, 2.57%, and 2.16%, respectively. Meanwhile, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and Asian Paints were trading among the top stock losers on Monday, shedding 4.63%, 3.76%, and 3.64%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.1% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.1% to end at Rs. 79.86 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 51,179 and Rs. 55,018, respectively. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $0.38, or 0.41%, to $90.17 per barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in the green, advancing to 19,656.98 points and 28,794.5 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, slipping 2.01% to 12,705.22 points.

Crypto How are popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is trading at $21,193.92, which is 1.15% down compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 3.21% and is selling at $1,565.09. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (flat), $292.24 (1.61% down), and $0.4446 (4.2% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06626, which is down 4.81% compared to yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.