Sensex rises to 59,085 points, Nifty settles at 17,604

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 24, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose by 0.73% to close at 8,419.95 points

The stock market closed on a positive note on Wednesday with the Sensex rising by 54.13 points to settle at 59,085.43 points, while the Nifty ended at 17,604.95 points. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 rose by 0.73% to close at 8,419.95 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PVT BANK, gaining 1.78%, 1.71%, and 1.57%, respectively. Furthermore, Apollo Hospital, IndusInd Bank, and ONGC emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 3.43%, 2.88%, and 1.68%, respectively. BPCL, Divis Labs, and Tata Steel were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 1.24%, 1.01%, and 0.98%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.06% to close at Rs. 79.81 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices. While the gold settled at Rs. 51,419, the price for silver ended at Rs. 55,154. Coming to crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.84% to settle at $94.79 per barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday shed 234.51 points to reach 19,268.74 points while the Nikkei gained 139.28 points to mark 28,313.47 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 0.27 points to 12,381.3 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $21,331.06, which is down 0.66% compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,636.69, which is up 1.32%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.01% up), $295.8 (1.17% down), and $0.4592 (0.16% down), respectively. Finally, down 1.33% compared to yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06768.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.