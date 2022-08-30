Business

Sensex climbs to 59,537 points, Nifty settles at around 17,760

Sensex climbs to 59,537 points, Nifty settles at around 17,760

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 30, 2022, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.89% to settle at 8,556 points

On Tuesday, the stock market closed with an uptrend movement as the Sensex soared 2.63% to 59,537.07 points while the Nifty gained 2.51% to 17,759.3 points. The midcap indices also reflected the broader market trend, showing a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.89% to close at 8,556 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, and NIFTY BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 3.37%, 3.31%, and 3.19%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank, which climbed 5.44%, 4.91% and 4.56%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Zomato, NMDC, and Paytm emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.77%, 1.33%, and 1.09%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.64% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.64% to Rs. 79.45 in forex trade on Tuesday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.7% and the latter shedding 0.57% to settle at Rs. 50,893 and Rs. 54,021, respectively. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $1.93, or 1.98% to $95.46 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

On Tuesday, the Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei dropping to 3,227.22 points, 19,949.03 points, and 28,195.58 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 124.04 points, or 1.02%, to 12,017.67 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $20,428.32, which is up 2.99% compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 9.75% and is selling at $1,591.80. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (flat), $290.61 (5.72% up), and $0.4536 (4.59% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06401, which is up by 3.77% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.