Sensex gains nearly 420 points, Nifty settles above 18,700 mark

Written by Akash Pandey June 13, 2023 | 03:54 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 gained 119.85 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.66% to settle at 63,143.16 points, the Nifty jumped 0.61% to 18,716.15 points. In addition, the midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 119.85 points, or 1.22%, to close at 9,795.5 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY FMCG emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.92%, 1.75%, and 1.36%, respectively. Tata Consumer Products, Cipla, and Asian Paints emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.39%, 2.24%, and 2.13%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Kotak Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, and HCL Tech, which plunged 1.25%, 0.9%, and 0.73%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.15% to 3,233.67 points, while the Nikkei plunged 1.77% to 33,018.65 points. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.6% to 19,521.42 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 1.53% to 13,461.92 points.

INR goes up 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained 0.07% against the US Dollar, to settle at Rs. 82.38 in forex trade on Tuesday. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 59,787, while the silver prices climbed 0.54% to Rs. 73,370. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.4, or 0.59%, to $68 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

On Tuesday, fuel prices remained unchanged. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai too, no changes in fuel rates were seen as diesel and petrol continue to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is trading at $26,151.41, which is 0.71% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.06% and is trading at $1,749.48. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.02% up), $236.53 (0.84% up), and $0.2818 (0.64% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06184, which is up 0.77% from yesterday.

