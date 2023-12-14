Sensex gains 930 points, Nifty settles above 21,180 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 03:59 pm Dec 14, 202303:59 pm

Tech Mahindra emerged as the biggest stock gainer, surging over 4%

On Thursday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The former jumped 1.34% to 70,514.20 points while the latter climbed 1.23% to 21,182.70 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 185.15 points, or 1.42%, to close at 13,000.7 points. Here's how the markets performed on Thursday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY SERV SECTOR, which rose 3.73%, 3.38%, and 1.7%, respectively. Top stock gainers were Tech Mahindra, LTI Mindtree, and Infosys, which climbed 4.05%, 4.04%, and 3.86%, respectively. Meanwhile, Power Grid Corp, HDFC Life, and Nestle were trading among the top losers on Thursday, shedding 2.11%, 1.81%, and 0.98%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 16,402.19 points and 32,686.25 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 168.17 points, or 1.16%, to 14,701.57.

INR gained 0.11% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising 0.11% to Rs. 83.32. Gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the former gained Rs. 1,376, or 2.25%, to settle at Rs. 62,575, the latter rose by 3,438, or 4.81%, to Rs. 74,970. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $1.38, or 1.99%, to $70.76 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $42,917.36, which is up by 4.19% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $2,287.88, up by 5.12%. BNB and Cardano are listed at $252.74 (0.78% up) and $0.6436 (12.21% up), respectively. Up by 4.39% from yesterday, Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.09698.