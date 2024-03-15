Next Article

Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 0.46% to 13,345 points

Sensex tanks 456 points, Nifty settles above 22,000 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:02 pm Mar 15, 202404:02 pm

What's the story On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.62% to 72,643.43 points, the Nifty fell 0.56% to 22,023.35 points. The midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 61.65 points, or 0.46%, to 13,345.55 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY MNC, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY FMCG, which rose 0.49%, 0.03%, and 0.02%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were UPL, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Life, which climbed 2.99%, 1.61%, and 1.49%, respectively. Meanwhile, M&M, BPCL, and Coal India emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 5.19%, 3.93%, and 3.16%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 16,720.89 points and 38,707.64 points, respectively. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.3% lower to 16,128.53 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.06% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.06% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.88 in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While gold futures gained 0.43%, to settle at Rs. 65,876, silver futures shot up by 0.59%, to Rs. 75,671. On the other hand, crude oil futures slipped 0.64% to $80.83 per barrel.

Fuel prices

Fuel prices witnessed a decline

Fuel prices experienced a decrease on Friday. In Delhi, diesel got cheaper by Rs. 2, or 2.33%, to settle at Rs. 87.66/liter and petrol fell by Rs. 2, or 2.16%, to Rs. 94.76/liter. In Mumbai, the fuel prices lowered, with diesel dropping by Rs. 2.12 to Rs. 92.13/liter and petrol reducing by Rs. 2.1 to Rs. 104.19/liter.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is selling at $67,839.65, down 7.53% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $3,683.05, down 7.70%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $569.73 (6.63% down) and $0.6977 (12.99% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.161, down 13.30% from yesterday.