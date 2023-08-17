Sensex falls over 380 points, Nifty ends below 19,370 mark

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 17, 2023 | 04:00 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.32% to end at 10,873 points

The markets on Thursday witnessed another slump. The benchmark Sensex slipped 388.4 points, or 0.6%, to end at 65,151.02 points, while Nifty shed 99.75 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 19,365.25 points. The midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.32% to close at 10,872.75 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY MNC topped the list, edging up 1.41%, 0.12%, and 0.08%, respectively. Adani Ports, Titan Company, and Adani Enterpris emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 4.67%, 2.15%, and 1.43%, respectively. ITC, LTIMindtree, and Power Grid Corp emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.05%, 1.89%, and 1.79%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.01% to 18,326.63 points and the Nikkei index too edged up 0.45% to 31,626 points. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 156.42 points, or 1.15%, to settle at 13,474.63 points.

INR fell down by 0.22% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.22% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 83.14 in the forex trade. While the gold futures prices were down by 0.27% to Rs. 58,521, the silver futures climbed up 0.29% to Rs. 69,926. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $79.76 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, with diesel costing Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $28,560.80, which is down by 1.95% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $1,791.05, down by 1.70% in the past 24 hours. BNB and Cardano are trading at $230.72 (1.28% down) and $0.2756 (0.50% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06764, down 3.35% from yesterday.

