Sensex climbs 491 points, Nifty settles above 17,300 mark

Oct 17, 2022

Nifty Midcap 50 gains 0.7% to close at 8,385.05 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.84% to 58,410.98 points while the Nifty gained 0.73% to end at 17,311.8 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 58.7 points, or 0.7%, to close at 8,385.05 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY BANK and NIFTY ENERGY led the way, gaining 3.35%, 1.54%, and 1.5%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were SBI, Bajaj Finserv, and Axis Bank, which climbed 3.03%, 2.1%, and 2%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Hindalco, Larsen, and JSW Steel, which plunged 2.18%, 1.42%, and 1.3%, respectively.

Commodities INR ended flat against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) ended flat against the US dollar at 82.36. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.72% and the latter shedding 1.88% to settle at Rs. 50,536 and Rs. 56,250, respectively. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.96, or 1.1% to $86.4/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.42% to 3,084.94 points, while the Hang Seng Index also rose 0.15% to 16,612.9 points on October 17. But the Nikkei fell 1.16% to 26,775.79 points. In the US, NASDAQ edged 3.08% lower to 10,321.39 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $19,331.15, which is 0.96% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 2.36% and is selling at $1,316.60. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $271.96 (0.57% up), and $0.3687 (0.26% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.28% higher than yesterday at $0.05926.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.