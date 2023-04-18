Business

Sensex plunges 174 points, Nifty settles below 17,700 mark

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 18, 2023, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.83% to close at 8,771 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.31% to 59,727.01 points, the Nifty fell 0.26% to 17,660.15 points. However, the midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 72.5 points, or 0.83%, to close at 8,771.7 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Tuesday, the winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PSU BANK, gaining 1.62%, 1.03%, and 0.75%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Tech, and IndusInd Bank, climbing 3.19%, 2.27%, and 2.1%, respectively. However, Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, and Adani Enterprises traded among the top stock losers, shedding 2.6%, 1.89%, and 1.71%, respectively.

Take a sneak peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.64% and 0.5% to 20,650.51 points and 28,658.83 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.23% to 3,393.33 points. In the US, NASDAQ gained 34.26 points, or 0.28%, to 12,157.72 points.

INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.07% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.04 in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 60,310, and the latter at Rs. 74,906. Crude oil futures slipped 0.29% to $80.61 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices was recorded

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel continues to retail at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol are selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,903.95, a 0.05% increase from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 0.81% and is selling at $2,106.00. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.02% up), $344.22 (0.38% up), and $0.4439 (0.76% up), respectively. Down 1.29% from yesterday, Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.09293.