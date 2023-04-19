Business

Sensex slips nearly 160 points, Nifty barely retains 17,600 mark

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 19, 2023, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 8,753.45 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.27% to 59,567.8 points, the Nifty fell 0.23% to 17,618.75 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,753.45 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PHARMA, which rose 0.53%, 0.16%, and 0.14%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were Divis Labs, BPCL, and Bajaj Auto, which climbed 2.2%, 2.15%, and 1.34%, respectively. The top stock losers were HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, and Infosys, which plummeted 2.36%, 2.31%, and 2.16%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday shed 282.75 points to 20,367.76 points while the Nikkei gained 52.07 points to 28,606.76 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 4.31 points, or 0.04%, to 12,153.41 points.

INR goes down 0.22% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.22% to settle at Rs. 82.23. Prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 1.16% and the latter shedding 1.51% to settle at Rs. 59,789 and Rs. 74,112, respectively. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $1.8, or 2.21%, to $79.56 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained the same

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Wednesday with diesel and petrol costing Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change with diesel priced at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $29,203.80 which is 2.34% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 5.9% and is trading at $1,981.71. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.02% down), $328.20 (4.66% down), and $0.4162 (6.22% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08764, down 5.69% from yesterday.