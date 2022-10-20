Business

Sensex closes at 59,202.9 points, Nifty settles above 17,500 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 20, 2022, 03:54 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 35.7 points to close at 8,484.35 points

On Thursday, major indices of the Indian stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 59,202.9 points and the Nifty closing at 17,563.95 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a downward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 35.7 points to end at 8,484.35 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY ENERGY and NIFTY IT topped the list, edging up 1.85%, 1.38%, and 1.31%, respectively. UPL, Adani Enterprises, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 5.08%, 2.59%, and 2.14%, respectively. IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, and Apollo Hospital lead the negative pack, plummeting 4.88%, 2.04%, and 1.52%, respectively.

Commodities INR gained 0.3% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising Rs. 0.3% to 82.77 in forex trade on Thursday. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 50,481 and Rs. 56,464, respectively. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.58% to $86.41 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 0.31%, 1.4%, and 0.92% to 3,035.05 points, 16,280.22 points, and 27,006.96 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ edged 0.85% lower to 10,680.51 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, is selling at $19,188.14, down 0.42% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $1,295.33, down 0.83%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% down), $272.71 (0.24% up), and $0.3539 (1.48% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.05994, up 0.86% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.