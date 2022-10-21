Business

Sensex closes above 59,300 points, Nifty near 17,580 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 21, 2022, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 slipped 0.31% to close at 8,457.9 points

The stock market on Friday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 59,307.15 points and the Nifty stood at 17,576.3 points. The broader market traded near the flat line, while the midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 26.45 points, or 0.31%, to 8,457.9 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY PVT BANK, gaining 1.82%, 1.68%, and 1.63%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra, and ICICI Bank, adding 9.03%, 2.1%, and 2.08%, respectively. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Adani Ports emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.22%, 2.39%, and 2.24%, respectively.

Commodities INR climbs 0.1% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.1% to end at Rs. 82.68 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.27% and the latter shedding 1.53% to settle at Rs. 50,960 and Rs. 57,640, respectively. The crude oil futures fell by $1.91, or 2.14% to $87.19/barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 16,211.12 points and 26,890.58 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 65.67 points, or 0.61%, to 10,614.84 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,018.00, a 0.84% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.04% and is selling at $1,281.32. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (flat), $267.38 (1.87% down), and $0.3369 (4.78% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 2.88% lower than yesterday at $0.05818.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.