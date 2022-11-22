Business

Sensex jumps to 61,418 points, Nifty settles at 18,244 points

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 22, 2022, 04:07 pm 2 min read

On Tuesday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 61,418.96 points and the Nifty closing at 18,244.2 points. Meanwhile, the midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.55% to 8,583.75 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY IT, gaining 1.64%, 0.88%, and 0.81%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, and NTPC, which climbed 2.94%, 1.89%, and 1.64%, respectively. BPCL, Nestle, and Bharti Airtel emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.22%, 0.82%, and 0.49%, respectively.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

As far as Asian markets are concerned, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 17,424.41 points and 28,115.74 points, respectively, and the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.13% to 3,088.94 points. In the US market, NASDAQ dropped 121.55 points, or 1.09%, to 11,024.51 points.

Commodities INR goes up 0.22% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Tuesday strengthened 0.22% to settle at Rs. 81.66 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 49,362 and Rs. 56,339, respectively. The crude oil future prices declined by $4.58, or 5.49% to $78.78 per barrel.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol sells for Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $15,690.02 which is 2.57% down from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,082.67, down 3.41%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9991 (0.02% up), $252.86 (2.05% down), and $0.2998 (1.94% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07357, down 3.31% from yesterday.