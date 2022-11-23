Business

Sensex gains 91 points, Nifty settles above 18,250 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 23, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.52% to close at 8,628.4 points

The stock market closed on a flat note on Wednesday with the Sensex settling at 61,510.58 points and Nifty ending flat at 18,267.25 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.52% to 8,628.4 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY BANK were the top sector gainers, edging up 1.13%, 1.01%, and 0.64%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Apollo Hospital, HDFC Life, and JSW Steel, adding 3.14%, 1.49%, and 1.45%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Hero Motocorp emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.4%, 1.41%, and 1.23%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.21% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.21% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 81.84 in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 50,481 and Rs. 56,464, respectively. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.51, or 0.58% to $87.39 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei on Wednesday traded in red, slipping to 3,096.91 points and 28,115.74 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 0.57% to 17,523.81 points. In the US market, NASDAQ advanced 149.9 points, or 1.36%, to 11,174.41 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,557.11, which is 5.55% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 7.75% and is trading at $1,165.92. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9991 (flat), $294.28 (16.44% up), and $0.3151 (5.07% up), respectively. Up 11.88% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08219.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol sells for Rs. 106.29/liter.