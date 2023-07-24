Sensex slips 299 points, Nifty settles near 19,670 mark

Business

Sensex slips 299 points, Nifty settles near 19,670 mark

Written by Akash Pandey July 24, 2023 | 03:59 pm 2 min read

Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated 0.16% to close at Rs. 81.83 against the US Dollar

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 299.48 points, or 0.45%, to 66,384.78 points, the Nifty shed 72.65 points, or 0.37%, to 19,672.35 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 10,461.2 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY REALTY, gaining 1.06%, 0.41%, and 0.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, and Dr. Reddys Labs, which climbed 1.96%, 1.96%, and 1.93%, respectively. ITC, Kotak Mahindra, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 4.3%, 3.88%, and 3.1%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ended in the red, dropping to 3,164.16 points, 18,668.15 points, and 32,700.94 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.22% lower to 14,032.8 points.

INR goes up 0.16% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.16% to close at Rs. 81.83 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 59,280, but the silver futures dropped 0.35%, to Rs. 74,710. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.73, or 0.95% to $77.7 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $29,233.77, which is 2.27% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.62% and is selling at $1,845.68. BNB and Cardano are trading at $237.34 (2.04% down) and $0.3049 (3.34% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07293, which is up 1.42% from yesterday.

Share this timeline