Sensex slips to 60,205 points, Nifty settles at 17,891

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 25, 2023, 03:49 pm 2 min read

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 1.29% to 60,205.06 points, the Nifty fell 1.27% to 17,891.95 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bearish mode, as the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 129.35 points to 8,604.1. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Bajaj Auto, HUL, and Hindalco emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 1.45%, 1.13%, and 0.9%, respectively. Among the biggest sector losers were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY PVT BANK, shedding 3.71%, 2.61%, and 2.35%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, Adani Ports, SBI, and IndusInd Bank lead the negative pack, plummeting 6.13%, 4.35%, and 4.23%, respectively.

INR goes up 0.16% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.16% to Rs. 81.59 in forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 56,840, while the silver futures tumbled 0.35% to Rs. 68,299. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $0.22, or 0.27% to $80.21 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

Asian markets on Wednesday ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 0.75%, 1.79%, and 0.35% to settle at 3,264.81 points, 22,044.65 points, and 27,395.01 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 0.27%, to 11,334.27 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $22,631.16 which is 1.08% down from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down 4.46% and is trading at $1,547.72. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (flat), $300.45 (4.18% down), and $0.3569 (5.73% down), respectively. Down 5.43% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08404.

No change in fuel prices

The fuel prices remained unaffected on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.