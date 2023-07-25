Sensex and Nifty close flat; Nifty Midcap 50 rises 0.4%

Written by Akash Pandey July 25, 2023 | 04:05 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 10,503 points

On Tuesday, the stock market closed on a flat note. While the Sensex settled at 66,355.71 points, the Nifty ended flat at 19,680.6 points. The midcap witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.4% to 10,503.45 points. Here are more details on the market report on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY COMMODITIES, and NIFTY MEDIA emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 2.86%, 1.63%, and 1.49%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Hindalco, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel, which climbed 3.82%, 3.25%, and 3.21%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Asian Paints, ITC, and Larsen emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 4.04%, 1.92%, and 1.7%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei plunging 2.08%, 3.94%, and 0.06% to 3,231.52 points, 19,434.4 points, and 32,682.51 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.19% higher to 14,058.87 points.

INR goes down 0.04% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.04% lower to Rs. 81.87 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold future prices were flat at Rs. 59,180, while the silver prices climbed 0.63% to Rs. 74,560. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $0.22, or 0.28% to $78.7 per barrel.

No change in fuel pricing on Tuesday

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is trading at $29,173.25 which is 0.33% down from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.47% and is trading at $1,856.35. BNB and Cardano are priced at $238.15 (0.17% up) and $0.3053 (0.10% down), respectively. Finally, up 4.99% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07708.

