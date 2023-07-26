Sensex gains over 350 points, Nifty nears 19,800 mark

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 26, 2023 | 04:05 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.56% to settle at 10,562 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw a bullish trend. While the Sensex rose by 0.53% to settle at 66,707.2 points, the Nifty jumped by 0.49% to 19,778.3 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals, with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 58.7 points, or 0.56%, to close at 10,562.15 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

As far as top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY INFRA topped the list, edging up 1.48%, 1.17%, and 1.07%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Larsen, Cipla, and ITC, which climbed 3.56%, 2.3%, and 2.18%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M, which plunged 1.74%, 1.37% and 1.27%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunged by 0.26%, 0.36%, and 0.04% to 3,223.03 points, 19,365.14 points, and 32,668.34 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ surged by 85.69 points, or 0.61%, to settle at 14,144.55 points.

INR goes down 0.13% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.13% to end at Rs. 81.99 against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. The former increased by 0.49% to Rs. 59,480, while the latter jumped by 0.3% to Rs. 75,000. The crude oil futures declined by $0.73 or 0.92% to $78.9 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unaltered

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, where diesel retails for Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,183.32, which is an increase of 0.02% from yesterday. Ethereum is down by 0.39% and is selling at $1,849.62. BNB and Cardano are trading at $237.40 (0.39% down) and $0.301 (1.55% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07891, up by 2.10% in the past 24 hours.

