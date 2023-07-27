Sensex tumbles to 66,404 points, Nifty ends below 19,660

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 27, 2023 | 04:02 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.59% to 10,624 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed an overall bearish run. The Sensex plunged by 0.46% to 66,404.36 points, while the Nifty fell 0.6% to 19,659.9 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.59% to 10,624.5 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

As far as top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PSU BANK led the way, gaining 2.96%, 2.08%, and 0.49%, respectively. Cipla, Sun Pharma, and Divis Labs emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 9.78%, 2.3%, and 2.03%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were M&M, Tech Mahindra, and TATA Consumer Products, which dropped down by 6.23%, 3.62%, and 2.71%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to settle at 3,216.67 points. However, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined to 19,639.11 points and 32,891.16 points respectively. In the US, NASDAQ plunged by 17.27 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 14,127.28 points.

INR goes up by 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.07% to close at Rs. 81.94 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. Although the gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 59,519, the silver futures jumped by 0.61% to end at Rs. 75,785. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.63, or 0.8% to $79.63 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, with diesel costing Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,553.10, which is an increase of 1.24% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second-most popular token is currently trading at $1,885.09, up by 1.89% in the past 24 hours. BNB and Cardano are listed at $242.77 (2.26% up) and $0.3126 (3.79% up), respectively. Up 0.97% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07968.

