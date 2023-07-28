Sensex goes down 106 points, Nifty settles below 19,650

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.58% to end at 10,686 points

On Friday, major indices of the stock market ended flat. While Sensex shed 106 points to settle at 66,160.2 points, the Nifty went down 0.07% to close at 19,646.05 points. The midcap stocks, however, showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.58% to end at 10,686.3 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSE emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.79%, 1.36%, and 1.3%, respectively. Furthermore, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Apollo Hospitals emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.86%, 2.99%, and 2.69%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, and BPCL, which plunged 1.99%, 1.74%, and 1.65%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.81% to 3,275.93 points, while the Hang Seng Index rose 1.39% to 19,916.56 points. The Nikkei plunged 0.4% to 32,759.23 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 0.55% to 14,050.11 points.

INR goes down 0.37% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.37% to settle at Rs. 82.25. On the other hand, the gold futures prices soared Rs. 192, or 0.33%, to Rs. 59,142, while the silver futures traded flat at Rs. 73,792. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $79.89 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices on Friday

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is selling at $29,202.55, down 1.18% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.90% and is selling at $1,867.55. BNB and Cardano are trading at $241.75 (0.41% down) and $0.3107 (0.66% down), respectively. Finally, down 3.85% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07662.

