Sensex closes with marginal gains, Nifty settles above 17,650

Nifty Midcap gained 1.86% to close at 8,638 points

The stock market on Tuesday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 59,549.9 points and the Nifty stood at 17,662.15 points. Meanwhile, the midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.86% to close at 8,638 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY AUTO emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 4.1%, 2.31%, and 1.85%, respectively. The top stock gainers were M&M, UltraTech Cement, and SBI, which climbed 3.54%, 2.87%, and 2.84%, respectively. Bajaj Finance, TCS, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.25%, 2.18%, and 2.04%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.5% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Tuesday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.5% to settle at Rs. 81.92. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 56,750, but the silver futures dropped by Rs. 636, or 0.93%, to Rs. 67,953. The crude oil futures fell by $1.31, or 1.67%, to $77.04 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index on Tuesday shed 227.4 points to 21,842.33 points while the Nikkei gained 106.29 points to 27,327.11 points. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 227.89 points, or 1.96%, to 11,393.81 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $22,902.55, down by 1.26% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 1% and is selling at $1,572.30. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $310.43 (1.43% up), and $0.3737 (0.80% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.0925, up 7.93% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.