Sensex, Nifty fall for 4th straight day on crude oil
Business
Indian stock markets had a rough Friday, with Sensex dropping 70.71 points to 78,009.25 and Nifty falling 29.85 points to 24,366.
This marks the fourth straight day of losses, mostly thanks to higher crude oil prices triggered by U.S.-Iran tensions.
Even positive cues from Wall Street couldn't lift the mood.
Housing finance stocks fall over 1%
Housing Finance stocks took the biggest hit, falling over 1%, while MidSmall Private Banks and Oil and Gas also slipped.
Hospitals stood out as the day's winner with a solid gain.
Elsewhere in Asia, most markets ended up, except Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and Europe stayed mostly positive despite the uncertainty.