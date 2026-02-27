Sensex, Nifty fall nearly 2% this week

Nifty IT crashes 19% in February

The tech-heavy Nifty IT index had an especially tough time, crashing 19% in February—its worst month since 2008.

Big banks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also pulled markets down.

On February 27 alone, Sensex dropped by 961 points to finish at 81,287 and Nifty lost 318 points to close at 25,179.

A few stocks like Mankind and Bank of Maharashtra managed to stay positive, but most others struggled to keep up.