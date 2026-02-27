Sensex, Nifty fall nearly 2% this week
Business
This week wasn't great for Indian stocks—Sensex and Nifty both fell nearly 2%, erasing all the progress made after the Union Budget 2026.
Every major index closed lower on Friday, with Nifty 50 below its key 200-day moving average.
Sectors like IT and real estate took bigger hits, each dropping over 4%.
Nifty IT crashes 19% in February
The tech-heavy Nifty IT index had an especially tough time, crashing 19% in February—its worst month since 2008.
Big banks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also pulled markets down.
On February 27 alone, Sensex dropped by 961 points to finish at 81,287 and Nifty lost 318 points to close at 25,179.
A few stocks like Mankind and Bank of Maharashtra managed to stay positive, but most others struggled to keep up.