Sensex, Nifty hit 3-month lows as ₹4.62 lakh crore wiped
Markets took a big hit on Friday, with the Sensex dropping 1,048 points (1.25%) and the Nifty falling by 336 points (1.3%).
This sharp slide wiped out ₹4.62 lakh crore in investor wealth just today, capping off a tough six-day streak where markets have lost ₹18.5 lakh crore and slipped to three-month lows.
Investor sentiment takes a hit
If you're invested or thinking about it, this dip means portfolios are taking a hit—especially in tech stocks that usually drive growth.
The mood is jittery right now, and volatility like this can affect investor sentiment and trigger further sectoral weakness.
IT stocks' plunge in US triggers global selloff
The selloff started after Infosys and Wipro shares crashed nearly 10% overnight in US trading.
Things got worse when US AI startup Anthropic launched a new legal tool, sparking worries about tech disruption hitting Indian IT giants.
This nervousness spread globally—US stock indices like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq also slid over 1-2%.