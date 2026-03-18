Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat on Wednesday
Indian stock markets are expected to open flat on Wednesday, with just a slight bump for the Nifty index (this, after a recent sell-off that has cooled off and a bounce over the past two sessions).
Even with Gudi Padwa festivities, trading will go on as usual Thursday.
Foreign investor outflows contribute to market-cap decline
India's market value has dropped by more than $533 billion so far in 2026.
Foreign investor outflows were among the contributors to the market-cap decline, alongside subdued earnings, trade tensions and limited AI exposure; the loss accumulated over the year rather than being attributable mainly to one week.
Rising oil prices, thanks to tensions in West Asia, are also making things tougher by pushing up inflation and squeezing company profits.
Asian markets show mixed vibes
Asian markets are showing mixed vibes: South Korea's KOSPI is up, while Japan's Nikkei is steady.
Still, analysts say do not expect a real turnaround in India unless the Nifty climbs above the 24,000 mark (resistance near 23,850-24,000).
For now, uncertainty rules the day.