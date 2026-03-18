Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat on Wednesday

Foreign investor outflows contribute to market-cap decline

India's market value has dropped by more than $533 billion so far in 2026.

Foreign investor outflows were among the contributors to the market-cap decline, alongside subdued earnings, trade tensions and limited AI exposure; the loss accumulated over the year rather than being attributable mainly to one week.

Rising oil prices, thanks to tensions in West Asia, are also making things tougher by pushing up inflation and squeezing company profits.