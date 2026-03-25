Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher on Wednesday
Business
The Indian stock market looks ready to open higher on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.
This upbeat mood comes after good news from U.S.-Iran peace talks: President Donald Trump paused strikes on Iranian energy sites for five days, which has given investors a confidence boost.
Metal stocks are up thanks to rising prices
Markets are bouncing back after a recent dip, with the BSE closing at over ₹4.2 crore on Tuesday.
Metal stocks are up thanks to rising prices, while oil-related companies benefit from cheaper oil.
Other sectors like auto, infrastructure, aviation, and even gold finance are expected to do well as global conditions improve:
Gold prices just jumped 4% as peace talks made it more appealing.