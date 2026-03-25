Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher on Wednesday

Metal stocks are up thanks to rising prices

Markets are bouncing back after a recent dip, with the BSE closing at over ₹4.2 crore on Tuesday.

Metal stocks are up thanks to rising prices, while oil-related companies benefit from cheaper oil.

Other sectors like auto, infrastructure, aviation, and even gold finance are expected to do well as global conditions improve:

Gold prices just jumped 4% as peace talks made it more appealing.