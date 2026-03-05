Sensex, Nifty open higher after Wednesday's steep fall

Big moves by domestic investors—who bought ₹12,068 crore worth of shares even as foreign investors sold—helped steady things. For anyone watching the markets or thinking about investing, sectors like banking, metals (Tata Steel), and autos (Tata Motors) were in focus after their recent dips.

Global jitters eased a bit after Wednesday's spike in volatility (India VIX surged above 20).

While some stocks like JSW Steel and SBI Life had been among that session's losers, tech names like Infosys had been listed among that session's gainers.

The market is finding its feet again as support levels hold steady for both Nifty and Bank Nifty.