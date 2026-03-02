Sensex-Nifty recover from 3% crash, lose ₹6.87 trillion in wealth
After a sharp 3% crash this morning sparked by global tensions, both Sensex and Nifty made a strong comeback—Sensex rebounded nearly 1,800 points from its low, while Nifty trimmed most of its early losses by Monday afternoon.
Still, investors saw their wealth drop by ₹6.87 trillion as more stocks fell than rose.
Don't panic, history shows markets bounce back
Big swings like today can feel unsettling, but history shows markets usually recover from crises within six months—think COVID-19 or the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Experts say don't rush to sell; instead, look for chances to buy into solid sectors like banking or autos when prices dip.
Banking stocks among sectors to watch
Value buyers jumped in at lower prices and banking stocks were among the sectors to watch—even with oil prices rising above $80 and ongoing West Asia worries.
Volatility is still high though, especially with foreign investors pulling out money late last week.