Sensex-Nifty recover from 3% crash, lose ₹6.87 trillion in wealth Business Mar 02, 2026

After a sharp 3% crash this morning sparked by global tensions, both Sensex and Nifty made a strong comeback—Sensex rebounded nearly 1,800 points from its low, while Nifty trimmed most of its early losses by Monday afternoon.

Still, investors saw their wealth drop by ₹6.87 trillion as more stocks fell than rose.