Sensex Nifty rise about 7% in April smallcap 100 surges
Business
April was a big win for Indian stock markets: Sensex and Nifty both jumped about 7%, and smaller indices like SmallCap 100 soared even higher.
This rally happened even though global experts were cautious about equities, and the IT sector barely moved.
Foreign investors pulled out 60,000 cr
Defense, real estate, and capital market stocks led the charge with gains up to 25%, all while the rupee slid to 95 per dollar and oil prices climbed above $110 a barrel.
Even as foreign investors pulled out ₹60,000 crore, analysts at PL Capital are optimistic, pegging a target of 27,080 for the Nifty 50 if earnings growth stays strong.
Still, they warn that global issues could keep things unpredictable.