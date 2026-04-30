Sensex Nifty rise about 7% in April smallcap 100 surges

Foreign investors pulled out 60,000 cr

Defense, real estate, and capital market stocks led the charge with gains up to 25%, all while the rupee slid to 95 per dollar and oil prices climbed above $110 a barrel.

Even as foreign investors pulled out ₹60,000 crore, analysts at PL Capital are optimistic, pegging a target of 27,080 for the Nifty 50 if earnings growth stays strong.

Still, they warn that global issues could keep things unpredictable.