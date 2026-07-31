Sensex, Nifty rise as Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra rally
Business
Indian stock markets closed higher on Friday, with the Sensex up 166.49 points and Nifty finishing at 24,383.60.
The rally was mainly powered by strong results from Bajaj Finance (up 8.11%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.58%), marking a second straight month of gains for both indices.
Rupee posts best week since March
Auto stocks had a good day (Nifty Auto rose 1.64%) while IT stocks like TCS and Infosys slipped.
Despite rising global oil prices, the rupee ended its best week since March, helped by solid foreign investment ($1.6 billion in July) and RBI support.