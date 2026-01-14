Sensex, Nifty set for a slow start as markets stay choppy Business Jan 14, 2026

India's stock markets closed lower again on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with Sensex dropping between 100-127 points and Nifty trading below 25,700.

This marks six out of the last seven sessions in the red, as investors wait for fresh cues from upcoming Q3 earnings.

Volatility is high and prices are moving in tight ranges, making it tricky for traders.