Next Article
Sensex, Nifty set for a slow start as markets stay choppy
Business
India's stock markets closed lower again on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with Sensex dropping between 100-127 points and Nifty trading below 25,700.
This marks six out of the last seven sessions in the red, as investors wait for fresh cues from upcoming Q3 earnings.
Volatility is high and prices are moving in tight ranges, making it tricky for traders.
What's behind the market mood?
GIFT Nifty futures hint at another quiet opening today. Foreign investors have been selling, but domestic funds are stepping in to buy.
Globally, things are mixed—US stocks dipped after Trump's credit card rate cap talk hit financial shares, while Asian markets saw both gains and losses.
All eyes now are on earnings updates to break this sideways trend.