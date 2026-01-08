Sensex, Nifty slide for 4th straight day as foreign investors pull out

More stocks fell than rose today, and big names like TCS, Hindalco, and JSW Steel lost up to 2%.

What's behind the fall?

Foreign investors have already pulled out about ₹5,760 crore so far in January—on top of last year's record withdrawals.

Meanwhile, oil prices are creeping up again, which isn't great news for India's economy.

Analysts think Nifty could stay stuck between 26,000 and 26,373 for now as uncertainty lingers.