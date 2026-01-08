Next Article
Sensex, Nifty slide for 4th straight day as foreign investors pull out
Business
Indian stock markets dipped again on Thursday, with the Sensex down 286 points and the Nifty dropping 110 points—both marking their fourth day in the red.
The main reason? Ongoing foreign investor selling and a generally gloomy global mood.
Why does this matter?
More stocks fell than rose today, and big names like TCS, Hindalco, and JSW Steel lost up to 2%.
What's behind the fall?
Foreign investors have already pulled out about ₹5,760 crore so far in January—on top of last year's record withdrawals.
Meanwhile, oil prices are creeping up again, which isn't great news for India's economy.
Analysts think Nifty could stay stuck between 26,000 and 26,373 for now as uncertainty lingers.