Sensex, Nifty slip as IT stocks weigh down markets

If you follow the markets or invest, it's a reminder that even strong streaks can pause quickly—especially when big sectors like IT take a hit. Infosys dropped 1.45%, and others like Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra also slipped. Vinod Nair from Geojit Investments Limited noted that mixed global signals and sector-specific selling kept things choppy.

What else is shaping the mood?

Talks of a possible US Fed rate cut next year and uncertainty around the rupee added to the cautious vibe.

Meanwhile, some stocks like ITC and Tata Steel managed to buck the trend with small gains—showing there are still bright spots even on quieter days for the market.