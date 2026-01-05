Sensex, Nifty slip from record highs as IT stocks drag
After touching record highs earlier in the session, the Sensex dropped 322 points (0.38%) to 85,439.62 and the Nifty fell 78 points (0.30%) to 26,250.30—mainly because investors sold off IT, energy, and banking stocks over worries about US tariffs and weakness in heavyweight financial counters.
Why does this matter?
If you're watching your investments or just curious about market moves, here's the scoop:
big names like Infosys and HDFC Bank both slid over 2%, making portfolios with lots of tech feel extra shaky.
The India VIX volatility index jumped 6%, hinting at more ups and downs ahead as everyone waits for US economic data and India's budget update.
What else stood out?
Not everything was gloomy—Nestle India and Bharat Electronics actually gained ground despite the broader dip.
Meanwhile, gold prices shot up to ₹1,37,900 per 10gm as people looked for safer bets during all this uncertainty—a classic move when markets get bumpy.