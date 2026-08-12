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Home / News / Business News / Sensex down over 650 points today: What's the reason?
Sensex down over 650 points today: What's the reason?
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, fell nearly 1% each

Sensex down over 650 points today: What's the reason?

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 12, 2026
02:20 pm
What's the story

The Indian stock market has witnessed a major slump for the second consecutive session today. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, fell nearly 1% each during intraday trading. Sensex fell over 650 points to an intraday low of 77,498, while Nifty fell over 200 points to around 24,266. So, why did they fall? Let's find out.

Market drivers

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to rattle investors

The Indian stock market's fall is being driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices.

The uncertainty surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a possible US-Iran peace deal has investors worried.

Iran has said it won't reopen the Strait until its conditions are met, while US President Donald Trump claims his country is "in total control" of this crucial waterway.

Inflation worries

Rising oil prices reignite inflation fears

The rise in oil prices has reignited fears of persistent inflation exceeding central banks' tolerance levels, potentially leading to interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 1% to nearly $90 per barrel today amid uncertainty over a US-Iran peace deal and attacks on two ships.

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Caution

Caution ahead of US, India inflation data

Caution ahead of key inflation prints in the US and India has also contributed to the market's downtrend.

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation data for July is due in both countries later today.

These figures will influence expectations about monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Concerns are rife that oil price-driven inflation can push them to raise rates soon if the Middle East conflict isn't resolved quickly.

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Investor behavior

Profit booking across sectors amid uncertainties

Investors are booking profits across sectors amid persistent geopolitical uncertainties.

The Nifty IT index crashed over 2% while FMCG, consumer durables, healthcare, and realty indices fell over 1% each.

This is a clear indication of investors opting to take money off the table and wait for further clarity before making fresh bets in these uncertain times.

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