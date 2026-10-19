Sensex opens down 103.56 points to 74,625.71 as VIX jumps

Sensex kicked off Monday in the red, dropping 103.56 points to 74,625.71. Nifty also dipped slightly.

Banking and financial stocks were the main drag, but public sector banks and pharma shares managed to rise.

With India's VIX rising 2.59% to 14.43, markets are bracing for a bumpy ride, especially this week as action will be stock-specific in response to Q2 results.