Sensex plummets over 600 points, Nifty slips below 22,600 mark

The market witnessed a broad-based sell-off with Nifty 100, 200, and 500 indices falling by 0.84%, 0.85%, and 0.87%, respectively.

The midcap index Nifty Midcap 100 fell by 0.89% while smallcap index Nifty Smallcap 100 declined by 0.94%.

The India VIX also jumped by 6.14% to trade at over ₹14.48.